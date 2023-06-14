Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country's emissions gap by 2030

“The political message is that, when I became a minister, achieving the climate targets looked impossible,” Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin.

“For the first time, I would say, it is possible to keep to the climate targets,” added Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens who is also Germany's vice chancellor. “The art of making things possible consists in not easing off now; I would say that we have put the ship back on course, and of course it is important now to pick up speed.”

After months of haggling that helped push down the governing coalition's poll ratings, leaders of the three-party alliance also reached a compromise this week over plans to replace old fossil fuel heating systems with cleaner alternatives such as heat pumps. Habeck acknowledged that concrete details still have to be worked out in the coming weeks.

Germany's solar industry warned Wednesday that it urgently needs more workers to meet demand for photovoltaic installations in the coming years.

Solar industry lobby group BSW said that companies need to hire about 100,000 skilled workers as annual installations are expected to rise to 26 gigawatts by 2026 from 7.4 GW last year.

