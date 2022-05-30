Germany reports rise of child sex abuse, depiction of abuse

More than 39,000 cases — or an increase of 108.8% — came to the attention of authorities last year, according to a special analysis of police crime statistics presented to reporters in Berlin. Those cases include the distribution, acquisition, possession and production of depictions of sexual violence against children and teenagers.

According to the report, known cases of child sexual abuse rose by 6.3% last year to more than 15,500. The annual figures only cover the fraction of cases that the police are aware of, the real figures are expected to be much higher, Holger Muench, the head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said.