Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases

As during other periods of the pandemic, the country has a patchwork of regional rules. Most places restrict access to many indoor facilities and events to people who have been vaccinated against the virus, have recovered from COVID-19 or recently received negative test results - with the latter category now excluded in some areas. However, the rules are often laxly enforced.

Several hospitals have said in recent days that they are again working at their limits and have ICUs so full of COVID-19 patients that they cannot admit new patients at the moment.

Berlin's Charite said Tuesday it had to cancel planned surgeries due to the number of staff members caring for people with COVID-19. Authorities have said most of latest patients are unvaccinated.

About 67% of Germany's population of 83 million is fully vaccinated, according to official figures. Unlike in some other European countries, the government has balked at making vaccines mandatory for any professional group.

Drosten said he expects “a very strenuous winter” if vaccinations don’t pick up quickly.

“We probably need to control infection activity again through contact measures - not probably, but certainly,” he said.

"We’re in a bad situation: we have 15 million people who could have been vaccinated and should have been vaccinated,” Drosten said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 96,963 people have died of COVID-19 in Germany, according to official figures.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A nurse cares for a patient in the Covid 19 ward, an area of the Operative Intensive Care Unit at Leipzig University Hospital in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. In the intensive care unit, the number of corona patients with severe courses has been growing for days, including more and more younger patients between 30 and 60 years of age. (Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP) Credit: Waltraud Grubitzsch Credit: Waltraud Grubitzsch

Caption In the Covid 19 ward, an area of the Operative Intensive Care Unit at Leipzig University Hospital, doctors and nurses care for patients in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. In the intensive care unit, the number of corona patients with severe courses has been growing for days, including more and more younger patients between 30 and 60 years of age. (Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP) Credit: Waltraud Grubitzsch Credit: Waltraud Grubitzsch