Germany rejects Iranian complaint over stance on protests

“Just as human rights are valid universally for me and are indivisible, threats are not a means of foreign policy and international relations for me,” Baerbock added.

Demonstrations that have swept Iran have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s ruling clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.

After the protests erupted, the United States and European Union imposed additional sanctions on Iran for its brutal treatment of demonstrators and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on Monday.