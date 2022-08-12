Germany regrets boycott by Munich attack victims’ families

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Friday that Germany was committed to thoroughly reviewing what had happened 50 years ago and prepared to continue discussing the issue of “recognition payments” to the relatives.

“Of course, we very much regret the decision by the relatives to cancel their attendance at the event," he told reporters in Berlin. "The government hopes that a way will be found so the relatives can decide to attend the memorial event on Sept. 5 after all.”

Hebestreit declined to comment on how much compensation Germany was willing to offer. So far, the country has provided about 5 million euros; German media report that the government is prepared to double that amount, while relatives are seeking considerably more.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ankie Spitzer holds a framed photo her husband Andre had made for the Munich Olympics before his death, as she poses in her home in Ramat Hasharon, Israel, on July 28, 2022. Andre was a fencing coach with the Israeli Olympic team who was killed in the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by a Palestinian group. In a decision announced Thursday, Aug. 11, the families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian attackers at the Olympics will not attend a 50-year anniversary ceremony organized by German authorities, saying they deserve more compensation and a fuller reckoning of the tragedy. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) Credit: Maya Alleruzzo