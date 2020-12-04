Germany readies vaccine centers amid security concerns

A small but vocal minority in Germany has staged regular protests against the pandemic restrictions imposed by authorities. They argue that limits on social contacts, the closure of some businesses and mask requirements are an unnecessary infringement on their rights.

Opponents of the public health measures overlap with members of anti-vaccination groups who claim - despite repeated government insistence to the contrary - that COVID-19 shots will be compulsory.

A spokesman for Germany's Interior Ministry said security agencies were alert to the issue.

“I am not aware of a concrete threat scenario,” ministry spokesman Markus Lammert told reporters in Berlin, adding: “In any case, we can't provide information about operational details and facts.”

Germany recorded 23,449 more confirmed virus cases on Friday, taking the country's total since the start of the pandemic to 1,130,237 and continuing a pattern of infection figures stagnating at a high level. Germany's disease control agency said virus-related deaths increased by 432 in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 18,034.

View inside the 'Arena Berlin' event venue which is under construction for a planned vaccination center during a media event in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Berlin city authorites will set up six vaccine center until the end of the month. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

