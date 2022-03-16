Germany pledges to protect refugees after reported rape case

The International Organization for Migration expressed concern Wednesday about human trafficking and abuse of vulnerable people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“Instances of sexual violence have already been reported and among the individuals promising onward transportation or services, there have been indications of potential exploitation,” the agency said.

The agency advised that anyone providing either transportation or shelter to refugees should coordinate with local protection organizations and share contact details, travel routes and housing locations “to enable appropriate oversight and safeguarding."

Police in Berlin have posted signs at Berlin's main train station warning young people and women to beware suspicious offers and report them to officers.