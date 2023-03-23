Germany plans to buy Australian-made combat vehicles

German and Australian officials signed an agreement to cooperate on the procurement of the new combat reconnaissance vehicles, based on the Boxer family of armored fighting vehicles and equipped with a 30-millimeter gun. The aim is for deliveries to start in 2025, the Defense Ministry said.

It didn't give a price for the purchase. However, it said the money will come from a special 100 billion-euro ($108 billion) fund for the modernization of the military that Germany approved after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.