Germany nationalizes former subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom

The company was subsequently hit with sanctions by Russia in a tit-for-tat move for Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Germany's Economy Ministry said that the Russian sanctions have put the company in a difficult financial situation and that business partners and banks have either ended ties with it or declined to build new ones as a result of the unclear ownership situation.

SEFE already had received 11.8 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in government loans to stabilize the company. That is now being increased to 13.8 billion euros.

The government is taking over SEFE via a capital cut that removes previous stockholders, along with an injection of some 225.6 million euros in new capital under the umbrella of a government-held holding company.

It's the latest energy sector nationalization by Germany. In September, the government said German authorities were taking control of three Russian-owned oil refineries to ensure energy security. Two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft were put under the administration of the national network regulator.

Shortly afterward, the government announced the nationalization of the country's biggest natural gas importer, Uniper. The company's losses had mounted as Russia reduced gas supplies.