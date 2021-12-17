Germany: Merkel's party chooses conservative Merz as leader

Merz's rivals were left far behind in the membership ballot. Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister who has chaired parliament’s foreign policy committee in recent years, finished with 25.8% support in his second bid for the party post. It was his second bid for the party leadership.

Helge Braun, who was Merkel's chief of staff from 2018 until she left office last week, won 12.1%.

Merz failed to win the party leadership by fairly narrow margins at party conventions in 2018 and in January, losing first to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and then to Laschet.

Both subsequently struggled to impose their authority. A fight for the nomination to run for chancellor between Laschet and Markus Soeder, the leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, also exposed divisions.

Merz pledged Friday to “stand for the party in its full breadth” and said he would work to ensure that “different political opinions and directions” have a place.

“We won't engage in fundamental opposition,” he said. “We will be a constructive opposition.”

Merkel gave up the party leadership in 2018 and announced that she wouldn't seek a fifth term as chancellor.

Lars Klingbeil, the co-leader of Scholz's Social Democrats, congratulated Merz and said he looked forward to a “fair, democratic competition.”

“I think it's great that there's a culture of third chances in our country," Klingbeil wrote on Twitter.

Caption From left, candidate Helge Braun, new elected party chairman Friedrich Merz and candidate Norbert Roettgen, attend a press conference of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 to announce the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn

