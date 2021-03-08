Germany looks to AstraZeneca shot to boost vaccine rollout

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF that he expects Germany to be able to administer up to 10 million shots a week by the end of the month. That would be twice as many as Germany has managed to do since vaccination started at the end of December.

According to government figures, around 2.5 million people in Germany or about 3 % of the population, have so far received the full two shots.

The push to vaccinate faster comes as Germany takes further steps out of lockdown this week, with more students returning to school and some businesses and cultural venues reopening, albeit only for those who have booked appointments in advance.

Silvia Firat was among the first to get the vaccine at the Tempelhof site. The 40-year-old Firat, who works in elderly care, said she had initial misgivings about the AstraZeneca vaccine after hearing that some recipients develop strong reactions after receiving the shot.

But when she got an invitation, she chose to go ahead with it, partly to set an example for others.

“I can only recommend doing it," Firat said. “Every injection we get has some side effects, some more, some less.”

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP) Credit: Tobias Schwarz Credit: Tobias Schwarz

A pharmacist takes a swab from a woman's nose in an adjoining room in Hagen, Germany, Monday, March 8, 2021. The free Corona rapid tests for all citizens were initially only offered by a few pharmacies in North Rhine-Westphalia on the launch day because of many unanswered questions. ( Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Credit: Oliver Berg Credit: Oliver Berg