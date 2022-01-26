Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Germany: Inmates fined over prison potato mash fight

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight

BERLIN (AP) — Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.

German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.

The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.

A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros ($3,045) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros ($2,030). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.

In Other News
1
Coast Guard: 1 body recovered, 38 still missing off Florida
2
Croatia announces deal to buy US Bradley fighting vehicles
3
Tech leads markets higher as traders wait for Fed update
4
Biden picks 6 lawyers for US prosecutor posts, diverse group
5
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top