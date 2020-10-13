Germany, France call for UK concessions in EU-UK trade talks

Johnson's spokesman, James Slack, insisted Tuesday that this week's summit is still the make-or-break moment. He said U.K. negotiator David Frost would brief the prime minister before EU leaders meet about whether recent intensive talks have made a deal possible.

Johnson says the EU must shift its positions if it wants a deal, and insists the U.K. is quite prepared to walk away without one.

Slack said Johnson told his Cabinet on Tuesday that "while we want a deal on the right terms, if we can’t get there we are ready and willing to move forward with an Australian-style outcome, which holds no fear.”

Australia has no comprehensive trade deal with the EU.

The EU insists it's Britain that must give way if it wants a deal. Coveney stressed that even for a bare and basic trade relationship, key priorities still need to be addressed by Johnson.

“There’s an awful lot of work to do for the two negotiating teams," he said.

Coveney got all the backing he wanted from France and Germany.

German Europe Minister Michael Roth said that “frankly speaking, we are at a very critical stage in the negotiations," and said that “time is running out. That’s why we expect substantial progress by our friends in the United Kingdom" in key areas centering on rules to ensure fair economic competition, legal oversight of any deal and fisheries.

His French counterpart, Clement Beaune, said that particularly on access of U.K. companies to the EU market, the bloc had to be very strict in making sure British firms wouldn't be able to undercut their continental rivals because of minimal regulation and excessive state subsidies.

“Otherwise we would have unfair competition, which is not backed by our citizens, companies and workers," Beaune said.

Since last month, the member states have also become ardent in demanding legal guarantees on governance of any deal since Johnson in September introduced legislation that breaches the Brexit withdrawal agreement he himself signed with the EU only last year.

Coveney said that if any deal was to be approved, Johnson would need to get rid of any national legislation that contravenes the withdrawal agreement.

“That legislation will need to be removed in order for a any final deal to be ratified," he said.

The EU has said that any agreement will take about two months for legal ratification, translation into the many European languages and for approval from the European Parliament, making for an effective cutoff date of around Nov. 1.

Jill Lawless in London contributed to this story.

