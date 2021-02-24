Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; Dutch discover 2nd one

The Hamburg customs office described the find in the German port as the biggest quantity of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the biggest single seizures worldwide.

The drugs were found in a search on Feb. 12 of five containers from Paraguay that had been flagged as suspect in a risk analysis by several European customs authorities, the Hamburg office said. They had detected “clear irregularities" in three containers, which were loaded with putty in tin cans but appeared also to contain other wares.