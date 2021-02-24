Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; 2nd seized in Belgium

Investigations prior to his arrest led Dutch authorities to another shipment of containers that were on their way from Panama to the Belgian port of Antwerp.

A search by Belgian customs officials on Saturday uncovered 7.2 metric tons of cocaine hidden in a container of wood blocks.

The total haul in Hamburg and Antwerp — more than 23 metric tons (25 U.S. tons) — would have had a street value of “several billion euros,” according to the Hamburg customs office.

Using a different measure of price, Dutch prosecutors estimated the wholesale value of the combined shipments at some 600 million euros ($730 million).

The announcement of the cocaine haul came a day after Dutch prosecutors said they cooperated with Britain’s National Crime Agency to intercept more than 1.5 metric tons (1.7 U.S. tons) of heroin worth 45 million euros at Rotterdam’s port in a container full of Himalayan salt that originated in Pakistan.

Dutch police arrested five suspects on suspicion of involvement in the drug transport, which they said was the largest heroin cargo ever intercepted in the Netherlands.

Rotterdam, Antwerp and Hamburg are the European Union's three busiest freight ports.

_____

Mike Corder contributed to this report from The Hague, Netherlands.