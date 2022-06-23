Germany faces gas supply 'crisis,' declares alarm level

It comes on top of gas shutoffs to Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, France and the Netherlands in recent weeks.

Germany's government said current gas demands are being met and its gas storage facilities are filled to 58% capacity — higher than at this time last year. But the goal of reaching 90% by December won’t be possible without further measures, it said.

“Even if we can’t feel it yet: we are in a gas crisis,” Habeck said.

He said Germany would not react to the situation by keeping all supplies it receives to itself and cutting off neighboring countries. Instead, the government was urging industry and residents in Germany to reduce their consumption as much as possible.

“The prices are already high, and we need to be prepared for further increases,” Habeck said. “This will affect industrial production and become a big burden for many producers.”

To reduce demand, the government plans to hold auctions that would see large industrial consumers receive money if they relinquish their contracts.

Since declaring the first phase of its emergency plan in March, Germany and other countries have been trying to get additional gas from European neighbors such as the Netherlands and Norway as well as liquefied natural gas from producers in the Gulf and further afield.

To the horror of environmentalists, the government also announced Sunday that it would increase the burning of more polluting coal and reduce gas use for electricity production.

The government said it had informed European partners of the move in advance.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows an diagram about German gas storage during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck shows an diagram about German gas storage during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speakes during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck speakes during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption The Industrial Park of Hoechst is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies saying the country faces a “crisis” and warning that storage targets for the winter are at risk due to dwindling deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Combined Shape Caption The Industrial Park of Hoechst is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies saying the country faces a “crisis” and warning that storage targets for the winter are at risk due to dwindling deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Combined Shape Caption The Industrial Park of Hoechst is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies saying the country faces a “crisis” and warning that storage targets for the winter are at risk due to dwindling deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst Combined Shape Caption The Industrial Park of Hoechst is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for natural gas supplies saying the country faces a “crisis” and warning that storage targets for the winter are at risk due to dwindling deliveries from Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst