Germany eyes possible fraud after surge in testing centers

Germans have to present a negative test result in order to enter non-essential stores, visit restaurants or bars, or attend small-scale cultural events. The government pays for one free test per person each week, which has led to a proliferation of more than 15,000 businesses offering antigen tests that provide results within 20 minutes.

“There is the suspicion, a very well-founded suspicion after everything I've seen, that there's also been fraud,” Jens Spahn, the country's health minister, said Tuesday.