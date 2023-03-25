Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

Germany had demanded an exemption for cars that burn e-fuels, arguing that they are carbon neutral when produced using renewable energy and carbon captured from the air so they wouldn’t spew further climate-changing emissions into the atmosphere.

Wissing said they had agreed on concrete procedural steps and that a specific timetable has been made binding. “We want the process to be completed by fall 2024,” he added.

Timmermans also wrote that “we will work now on getting the CO2-standards for cars regulation adopted as soon as possible.”

The issue has driven an ideological wedge within the German government between Wissing’s libertarian Free Democratic Party and the environmentalist Green party, which had backed a complete ban on combustion engines.

Germany’s main opposition party, the center-right Union bloc, also opposed an EU-wide ban on combustion engine vehicles, warning that it would harm the country’s prized auto industry.

Critics say battery-electric technology is a better fit for passenger cars and precious synthetic fuels should be used only where no other option is feasible, such as in aviation.