Germany ekes some fun out of a quiet Carnival

This year's offerings included a depiction of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny kicking a much larger Putin, both dressed in judo outfits, and a caricature of Trump on a spit over a fire marked with the words “Make America Great Again!"

There was also a float showing the Earth trying to hold off a virus while a monster painted with the word “Climate” rears up behind it. Another depicted the brain flying out of the head of an activist against coronavirus restrictions.

Armin Laschet, the newly chosen leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party and a contender to succeed her after an election in September, was depicted as Merkel — a reference to the two politicians' perceived ideological closeness — with the words “Carry on Merkeling with Armin Laschet.”

One of Germany’s first superspreader events stemmed from a Carnival celebration in a town west of Cologne in February 2020, where many people came into contact with an infected man. This year authorities are taking no chances, with public consumption of alcohol banned in some places.

Germany has seen over 65,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths during the pandemic and just put restrictions on its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic to keep out the new virus variants circulating in those countries.

A political carnival float depicting conspiracy theorists is rolled out to be shown in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel and her possible successor Governor Armin Laschet is rolled out to be shown in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A reveller stands in front of political carnival floats to be shown in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting climate and coronavirus crisis is driving in the streets of Duesseldorf Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A lonely man looks in front of the town hall at the empty old town of Duesseldorf Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A young carnival reveller dressed as a clown holds an umbrella in the empty old town in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting former US president Donald Trump is pulled through the streets in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Carnival reveller Ingrid Kuellheim wears a face to protect against the coronavirus as she walks in disguise long the route, usually taken by the carnival parade Rosenmontagszug, in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parades are canceled. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Credit: Marius Becker Credit: Marius Becker

A political carnival float depicting Russia's President Vladimir Putin fighting with opposition Alexei Navalny is rolled out to be shown in the streets in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting former US president Donald Trump is rolled out to be shown in the streets in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting the coronavirus vs the carnival virus is rolled out to be shown in the streets when the traditional carnival parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A political carnival float depicting German chancellor Angela Merkel and her possible successor Governor Armin Laschet is rolled out to be shown in the streets of Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional; carnival parades are canceled but eight floats are pulled through the empty streets in Duesseldorf, where normally hundreds of thousands of people would celebrate the street carnival. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A man wearing a carnival cap stands in a deserted street in the old town in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Feb. 12, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parades are canceled. (Fabian Strauch/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Strauch Credit: Fabian Strauch

CORRECTS THE DATE - Kiki Neumann walks in disguise along the route taken by the carnival parade Rosenmontagszug and delivers candies to spectators in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parades are canceled. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP) Credit: Marius Becker Credit: Marius Becker

A carnival reveller rides an electric scooter near the Severinstor gate in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Because of the coronavirus pandemic the traditional carnival parade in the city are canceled. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd