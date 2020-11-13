Germany criticizes new Russian sanctions over Navalny case

“Such a step is, of course, unjustified and inappropriate from the German government's point of view. It disregards international interest in this case being cleared up and it takes a Russian problem into bilateral relations with Germany and France.”

Asked whether German officials know who is being targeted by the Russian sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said they know nothing beyond Lavrov's public comments.

Navalny fell ill on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany for treatment two days later. His allies accused the Kremlin of poisoning its fiercest opponent.

The Kremlin denied involvement and says that before Navalny’s transfer to Berlin, Russian labs found no sign of poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to provide evidence, and bristled at Western leaders’ insistence that Russia answers questions about what happened to him.

Lavrov charged that Navalny may have been poisoned in Germany or on a plane that transported him from Russia to Berlin.