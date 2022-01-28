Germany: Brexit pushed exports to UK down 2.5% last year

Exports from Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy, totaled 65.4 billion euros ($73.1 billion) in 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office. It said that the drop, which followed a 15.3% drop in 2020, was a result of Brexit.

Britain left the European Union's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020, 11 months after it had formally left the bloc's political structures.