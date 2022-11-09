Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

In stopping both deals, Habeck said security in Germany must be protected and “there is a particular need to protect critical production areas.”

“What is important is the political message that we are an open market economy, that foreign investments — including from countries outside the (European) Union — are wanted and welcome here, but an open market economy is not a naive market economy,” he told reporters.

Western governments are increasingly wary about China’s technology ambitions and assertive foreign policy. The United States and other governments have tightened controls on access to processor chips and other technology.

Scholz’s nearly year-old government has signaled a departure from predecessor Angela Merkel’s firmly trade-first approach to China. It plans to draw up a “comprehensive China strategy.”

That is still pending. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and others have made clear that Germany wants to avoid repeating mistakes it made with Russia, which used to supply more than half of the country's natural gas and now supplies none.

However, a decision last month pointed to unresolved questions about the extent to which Chinese companies should be allowed to invest in Europe’s biggest economy.

Officials argued over whether to allow China’s COSCO to take a 35% stake in a container terminal at the Hamburg port.

Members of two junior parties in the governing coalition opposed that deal, while Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, downplayed its significance. The Cabinet eventually cleared COSCO to take a stake below 25%. Above that level, an investor can block a company’s decisions.

Scholz is encouraging companies to diversify but not discouraging business with China. He said before his trip that "we don't want decoupling from China" but that "we will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification."

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said earlier Wednesday that he didn’t know about the chip factory sale but urged Scholz’s government to treat Chinese companies equally.

Zhao called on Germany to “provide a fair, open and non-discriminatory market environment for normal operation of all companies” and avoid “using national security as a pretext for protectionism.”