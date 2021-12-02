Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

“In light of this situation, I really think it's necessary to pass such a mandate,” Merkel said, adding that she would have voted for it if she were still a lawmaker.

Just months ago, Merkel suggested that a vaccine mandate would not be effective, but she did not rule out the possibility.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the government's minimum goal of 75%.

Austria, which recently imposed even stricter measures on unvaccinated people as part of a 20-day lockdown, also plans to have a vaccine mandate by February.

In Germany, unvaccinated people will still be able to meet in private settings, but only in very limited numbers. A household with an unvaccinated person over 14 can meet with only two people from another household; the limit does not apply when everyone is vaccinated.

There have been large protests against pandemic measures in the past in Germany, and the proposed vaccine mandate is likely to be opposed by some, though opinion polls show most Germans are in favor.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, has also backed a general vaccine mandate, but he favors letting lawmakers vote on the issue according to their personal conscience rather than party lines.

“If we had a higher vaccination rate, we wouldn’t be discussing this now,” he said.

The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that the country's medical services could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

The discussion over new measures has been complicated by Germany's political structure, which leaves the 16 states responsible for many regulations, and the ongoing transition between the old and new governments at the federal level.

Scholz, whose Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's center-right Union bloc in September, defended the latest steps as a political compromise.

“We are reacting to the current situation with very far-reaching, very drastic but precise measures,” he told reporters. “Decisive action is being taken here and, what is particularly important to me, by mutual agreement.”

To reduce the pressure on hospitals, the sale of fireworks traditionally set off during New Year's in Germany will be banned. Each year, hospitals treat hundreds of people with serious injuries because of mishandled fireworks.

The new measures — which are considered a nationwide minimum — will take effect once the 16 states incorporate them into existing rules, likely in the coming days.

Merkel, who took part in what is likely to be her last news conference as chancellor, made clear her displeasure about leaving office at a time when Germany has an infection rate of almost 440 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“If we had an average incidence of 130, like Italy, or 150, then I'd feel much better about it,” she said. “I want to say this quite clearly.”

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A passer-by walks along the empty Augustusstrasse next to the 'Fuerstenzug' mural in front of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Caption A passer-by walks along the empty Augustusstrasse next to the 'Fuerstenzug' mural in front of the Frauenkirche in Dresden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Caption Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, attends a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Caption Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, attends a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Credit: John Macdougall

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Credit: John Macdougall

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Credit: John Macdougall

Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrive for a press conference following a meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Merkel said Thursday that people who aren't vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate, as part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. (John Macdougall/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Macdougall Credit: John Macdougall

Caption People wear mandatory face masks in a shopping street in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Germany tightened the COVID-19 rules because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Caption People wear mandatory face masks in a shopping street in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Germany tightened the COVID-19 rules because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A COVID-19 patient is transported by Bundeswehr medical personnel to an A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force at Dresden International Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Caption A COVID-19 patient is transported by Bundeswehr medical personnel to an A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force at Dresden International Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Credit: Robert Michael

Caption A policewoman gets a booster vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Hilden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Caption A policewoman gets a booster vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease in Hilden, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her likely successor met with state governors to consider tighter rules to curb coronavirus infections. The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that medical services in the country could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. (David Young/dpa via AP) Credit: David Young Credit: David Young

Caption People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In the hall for sporting events and concerts vaccination against Corona started today. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Willnow Caption People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. In the hall for sporting events and concerts vaccination against Corona started today. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Willnow Credit: Sebastian Willnow

Caption Paulina Hoesl, right,, prepares for her booster vaccination in a vaccination booth next to two vaccination assistants at the Vaccination Center at Messe Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The vaccination centre, which was closed two months ago, has been restarted. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Caption Paulina Hoesl, right,, prepares for her booster vaccination in a vaccination booth next to two vaccination assistants at the Vaccination Center at Messe Dresden, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The vaccination centre, which was closed two months ago, has been restarted. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Caption FILE - Customers wait in front of a Christmas Market on a rainy morning in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Credit: Markus Schreiber Caption FILE - Customers wait in front of a Christmas Market on a rainy morning in central Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber