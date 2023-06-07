Germany alarmed by detention of Vietnam climate activist, warns on coal phase-out pact with Hanoi

The deal is meant to help the Southeast Asian country reduce its emissions to “net zero” by 2050, a goal which expert say needs to be met globally to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

It is one of several agreements that developing and rich nations are negotiating to meet global climate goals. The first such deal was signed with South Africa in 2021, and a similar agreement was reached with Indonesia last year.

The Foreign Ministry said the involvement of civil society in the process was “explicitly anchored in the agreement with Vietnam at the behest of the German government.”

“Climate and environmental protectors such as Hoang Thi Minh Hong play an indispensable role,” it said.

Germany has itself come under criticism for recent police raids on climate activists who have regularly disrupted traffic across the country.