Germany: 8 more charged in Volkswagen diesel scandal

Prosecutors in Braunschweig did not identify the eight, who they said include managers, citing German privacy rules. They said the suspects are aged between 50 and 72 and face charges including perpetrating or participating in serious fraud at various points between 2006 and 2015, indirectly providing incorrect certification and breaching a law on unfair competition.

Some of them are also accused of breach of trust and tax evasion, or being accessories to those offenses.