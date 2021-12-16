journal-news logo
Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

German police say that four men including suspected right-wing extremists have been arrested as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device

BERLIN (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device, police said.

Investigators seized raw material for explosives, firecrackers, cellphones and a substantial quantity of narcotics in the raids on the four apartments in Cologne, according to a police statement.

The men were to be brought before a judge for a decision on whether they can be kept in custody over the drug find.

Police didn't give further details beyond saying that the men were between the ages of 36 and 53.

