German train drivers will end a 6-day strike early and resume talks with the railway operator

This week's strike was the fourth one by the union during the current negotiations to push their demands in a rancorous dispute with the country’s main railway operator, state-owned Deutsche Bahn, over working hours and pay.

Both parties were back in talks on Saturday already and said there would be no further strikes until March 3, dpa reported.

In addition to pay raises, the union has been calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay cut, a demand which Deutsche Bahn has so far refused.