BreakingNews
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed weekend
journal-news logo
X

German town votes to permit topless swimming in local pools

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
A town in central Germany has voted in favor of letting all swimmers bathe topless at its four municipal pools

BERLIN (AP) — A town in central Germany has voted in favor of letting all swimmers bathe topless at its four municipal pools.

German news agency dpa reported Friday that officials in Goettingen had initially permitted topless bathing on weekends after a person who identified as neither male nor female objected to being told to cover up last year.

Dpa quoted a town spokesperson saying that “the overwhelming majority” of swimmers approved of the measure and following a council vote it would now apply throughout the week.

A court in Berlin this week separately rejected a discrimination lawsuit filed by a woman who was told by officials to cover her breasts at an open-air water playground in the capital, while men were not asked to do so. The ruling can be appealed.

In Other News
1
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
2
Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site
3
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
4
PayPal says, if Sarver stays, it won't remain Suns sponsor
5
Putin assuages India over Ukraine as he courts key allies
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top