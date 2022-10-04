German tourist killed by gunmen near South African game park

Mpumalanga province attracts many international tourists annually and is home to the Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve.

South Africa's tourism minister Lindiwe Sisuslu on Tuesday condemned the attack.

“I also call on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing to book the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” said Sisulu.

She lamented that such crime hinders the country’s tourism industry.

“This high number of tourists is one of the ways in which our tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

A 50,000 rand ($2,800) reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved in the attack has been offered by the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism.