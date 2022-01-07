German teacher convicted of 'cannibalism fantasy' killing

The men met on a dating portal and agreed to meet for sex at the teacher's apartment in the German capital, according to investigators.

The defendant allegedly chopped up the other man's body and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city.

Police spent weeks looking for the missing mechanic before bones were found in a Berlin forest.

The court found that the defendant bears “particularly grave” responsibility, meaning that he won’t be entitled to the automatic parole after 15 years that is customary in Germany. He disputed the charges, and the defense had sought his acquittal.

The case isn't the first in Germany involving alleged cannibalism or fantasies of it.

In 2006, a German court convicted Armin Meiwes of murder and disturbing the peace of the dead for killing and eating a man he had met online. Meiwes is currently serving a life sentence.

A German police officer was convicted of murder in 2015 for killing a man he met in an internet chat forum devoted to cannibalism. Prosecutors said the victim had fantasized about being eaten, but there was no evidence the suspect actually did so.