German states tighten virus rules as pandemic battle falters

Germany managed to avoid the high number of infections and grim death tolls seen in some other large European nations in spring, and continues to have a lower overall fatality rate than countries such as Britain, France and Spain. But while restrictions imposed in November have slowed the exponential rise in cases, the numbers keep creeping up.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control center, reported 14,054 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours Tuesday, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to almost 1.2 million. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country rose by 423 to 19,342.

“Every four minutes a person in Germany dies of corona,” Soeder told lawmakers, calling the outbreak “the biggest disaster that our generation has ever experienced.”

The conservative governor, who has been mooted as a possible successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel after next year's national election, took aim at those who have flouted or found loopholes in the existing rules.

Soeder said authorities in Bavaria would crack down on what he called “Gluehwein hopping” — the practice of going from one outdoor stall serving mulled wine to another to get around the closure of bars. He also slammed the far-right Alternative for Germany party and its members, who have railed against the restrictions and in some cases made unfounded claims that the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Saxony's economy minister, Martin Dulig, likewise appealed to people to follow the rules in the state, long a stronghold of the far right.

“It can't be right that the regions that reject masks and measures most strongly have the highest infection numbers,” he said. “There's clearly a link.”

“It's really a question of reason or unreason. And Saxony needs to become the land of reason again,” Dulig added.

Merkel, meanwhile, has said that the first coronavirus vaccine may not be available in Germany until early next year.

Authorities in the country said last month that they wanted mass vaccination centers ready by the middle of December. But the European Medicines Agency has since set a meeting for Dec. 29 to discuss approval for the vaccine made by German company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer.

In an Monday interview with Metropol FM, a Berlin radio station aimed at Germany’s Turkish community, Merkel said the vaccine “will probably be available and approved in Europe from the beginning of 2021, according to everything we now know.”

Britain’s regulator became the first worldwide last week to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and immunization began Tuesday.

Sebastian Hartmann performs a corona test at Alexander's corona test center of the ASB in in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Corona rapid tests for self-payers are now offered at several locations in Berlin by various providers in specially prepared rooms. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP) Credit: Joerg Carstensen Credit: Joerg Carstensen

A police officer guards the entrance of a vaccine center that was introduced to the media in Wiesbaden, Germany, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The vaccine center will start its business as soon as the vaccine will be delivered. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Michael Kretschmer (CDU), Governor of Saxony, speaks at a press conference in the State Chancellery in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Stricter protective measures against the spread of the corona pandemic will come into force in the Free State from 14 December 2020.(Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Kahnert Credit: Sebastian Kahnert

Markus Soeder, Governor of Bavaria, is sitting behind a Plexiglas screen during the session of the Bavarian parliament and is wearing a mouth-and-nose cover in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

Markus Soeder, Governor of Bavaria, holds a speech during the session of the Bavarian parliament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

Markus Soeder, Governor of Bavaria, talks on the phone during the session of the Bavarian parliament and is wearing a mouth-and-nose cover in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel

A digital Covid-19 rapid test is presented at the production site of the company Senova in Weimar, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The biotechnology company Senova is jointly developing digitalised corona rapid tests for the Austrian sensor company AMS. On the same day, a fully automated production line was opened here for test operation. (Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP) Credit: Martin Schutt Credit: Martin Schutt

A fully automated production line for digital Covid-19 rapid tests can be seen at the production site of the company Senova in Weimar, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The biotechnology company Senova is jointly developing digital corona rapid tests for the Austrian sensor company AMS. On the same day, a fully automated production line was opened here for test operation. (Martin Schutt/dpa via AP) Credit: Martin Schutt Credit: Martin Schutt