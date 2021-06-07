German state vote triumph boosts Merkel's center-right bloc

Both pointed to the role played by Saxony-Anhalt's popular governor, Reiner Haseloff, who appeared to have won over centrist voters worried about a possible AfD win. Laschet acknowledged that Haseloff “and no one else” won the election.

Haseloff and Laschet have both insisted there can be no coalition or cooperation with the far-right party, which has fed in recent years on anger over Merkel's welcome for large number of migrants in 2015 and in recent months has championed opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

“The CDU is the bulwark against extremism,” Laschet declared Monday. “The election shows that our clear line against AfD is not just right but people support it, and we will pursue this centrist course."

His comments reflect the fact that while AfD is strong in Germany's formerly communist east, Laschet's bigger challenge nationwide is keeping at bay the Greens and holding onto centrist voters. Recent national polls have shown the environmentalist party roughly level with the Union bloc, which Laschet's CDU dominates.

Some conservatives celebrated what they saw as the Greens being cut down to size in Saxony-Anhalt.

“Since yesterday, it is definitely not the case that the Greens will carry on rising without any problems,” said Markus Soeder, who in April challenged Laschet for the candidacy to succeed Merkel. “Now we can see that the Greens' high flight has clearly been stopped.”

Green leaders acknowledged that they'd have liked to do better in Saxony-Anhalt, although they aren't traditionally strong there. The party's base is mainly in western Germany and urban areas.

“We must really work on making clear that we are a party which is at home in cities and in the countryside" in Germany's east, parliamentary group leader Katrin Goering-Eckardt told RBB Inforadio.

Germany's Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet, left, arrives at the party's headquarters for a party leaders meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 7, 2021. The CDU leaders discuss the results of the state election in Saxony-Anhalt.

Saxony-Anhalt state governor Reiner Haseloff of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, and his wife Gabriele react, at the CDU election party, after the state election in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021.

Saxony-Anhalt state governor Reiner Haseloff, center, of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, speaks to media after the first exit polls of the state elections announced in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021.

Norbert Walter-Borjans, left, and Saskia Esken, right, co-leaders of Germany's social democratic SPD party, give a press conference along with the SPD's top candidate for regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt Katja Paehle, on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Berlin, one day after regional elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) spokesperson Tino Chrupalla holds a news conference following the Saxony-Anhalt state election, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 7, 2021.

07 June 2021, Berlin: Reiner Haseloff, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, hands over the bouquet of flowers he received from the CDU Federal Chairman and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet (front), to a person before the start of the CDU Federal Executive Committee meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 7, 2021. The top bodies are discussing the results after the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt.