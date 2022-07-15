German soldier who posed as refugee convicted in attack plot

The Frankfurt state court convicted the defendant of preparing a serious crime meant to endanger the state and violations of weapons laws among other offenses, German news agency dpa reported. It also found that he has right-wing extremist views. He has been identified only as 1st Lt. Franco A. in line with German privacy rules.

The 33-year-old German came to the attention of authorities after he was arrested in February 2017 while going to retrieve a pistol he had stashed in a Vienna airport bathroom. He was freed, but Austrian authorities informed Germany. When the soldier’s fingerprint matched the one he’d given to register as an asylum-seeker, it triggered the investigation.