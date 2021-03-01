German Social Democrats unveil program for September vote

It calls for a welfare payment system set up by Schroeder's government and long loathed by left-wingers to be transformed into a new system with payments that are “enough to live on and enable participation in society.”

The program names as the party's first “mission for the future” a “climate-neutral Germany.” It calls, for example, for income from carbon dioxide pricing to be used to help reduce electricity bills.

And it pledges to introduce a 130 kph (81 mph) speed limit on Germany's autobahn highways, many stretches of which lack any limits.

“It is a confident program, a program that describes a plan for the '20s,” Scholz said.

The Social Democrats don't want a repeat of the current governing coalition, but haven't specified what partners they would prefer.

Asked whether it would make a three-party left-wing government after the election, currently a long shot, more likely, Scholz replied: “this program makes a government more likely that is oriented toward progress.”