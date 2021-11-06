German rescue boat stuck in Mediterranean with 800 migrants

The German rescue boat Sea-Eye 4 set a course for the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Thursday after picking up 400 migrants from a sinking wooden boat, doubling the number of people on board.

Even though they were just hours away from Italy’s southernmost island, officials at the charity Sea-Eye said Italy has not yet assigned the ship a safe port and that Malta shirked its responsibility by not responding to the wooden boat’s distress signal in its search and rescue area.