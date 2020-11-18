German prosecutors seek life for Yom Kippur attacker

Federal prosecutor Kai Lohse said the shooting had been an attack not just on the people inside the synagogue but on Jewish life in general in Germany.

“In doing so the attacker aimed at all of us, because Jewish life is an indispensable part of our country,” German news agency dpa quoted the prosecutor as saying.

While not part of the trial, questions have been raised about the police handling of the shooting, including their delay in providing first aid to the woman who was shot.

German authorities have vowed to step up measures against far-right extremism following the Halle attack, the killing of a regional politician by a suspected neo-Nazi and the fatal shooting of nine people of immigrant background in Hanau within a year.