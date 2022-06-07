journal-news logo
German prosecutors probe 3 rail workers over fatal crash

A carriage is being lifted on the site of a train crash in Burgrain, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at least four people dead and many more injured. Police said the regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off. Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

Nation & World
48 minutes ago
German prosecutors say they are investigating three rail workers on suspicion of negligent homicide over a train crash last week that killed five people and injured dozens more

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Tuesday they are investigating three rail workers on suspicion of negligent homicide over a train crash last week that killed five people and injured dozens more.

The double-deck regional train that derailed Friday near the southern Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen had about 140 people on board, including students headed home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

Police said 44 people were injured.

Prosecutors declined to provide details of the investigation, including the reasons why they suspected negligence on the part of the rail workers.

