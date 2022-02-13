German president set to be elected for another term

The president will be elected by a special assembly of 736 people made up of the members of parliament’s lower house and representatives of Germany’s 16 states. The Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats — the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition — are expected to have a majority in the assembly.

Germany’s biggest opposition party — the Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union — also said that it will support Steinmeier’s reelection, leaving the head of state well-placed to win another five years in office.