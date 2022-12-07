journal-news logo
X

German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it's unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn't spoiled.

They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.

In Other News
1
Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
2
Pro Picks sees Rams making history to kick off Week 14
3
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
4
Oregon asks state court to clear way for gun magazine ban
5
Peru's president ousted after trying to dissolve Congress
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top