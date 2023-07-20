X

German police search for a lion suspected of being on the loose in Berlin's suburbs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 32 minutes ago
German authorities have warned people in Berlin’s southern suburbs to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that is on the loose

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities warned people in Berlin's southern suburbs on Thursday to watch out for a potentially dangerous animal, suspected to be a lioness, that was on the loose.

Police in Brandenburg state, which surrounds the capital, issued a warning in the early morning hours of an “escaped wild animal” and asked people in and around Kleinmachnow, Teltow and Stahnsdorf — just outside Berlin's city limits — not to leave their houses and to bring their pets indoors.

The warning was later extended to southern areas of Berlin and an alert was sent on an official warning app that the animal was suspected to be a lioness. A vet and two hunters were participating in a search for the creature, which also involved helicopters. Police had no immediate information on who owned it.

Two men reported seeing a big cat running after a wild boar, the latter common in and around Berlin, police spokesperson Daniel Keip told local public broadcaster rbb.

“The two gentlemen recorded a smartphone video, and even experienced police officers had to confirm that it is probably a lioness,” he said, adding that there were various reported sightings.

Neither of Berlin's two zoos nor any circuses or animal shelters in the area were missing a lioness.

Police increased their presence in the Kleinmachnow area and warned people of the possible danger by loudspeaker, but there was no order to stay indoors.

Life appeared to be continuing as normal Thursday in the town of around 20,000 people, with people walking dogs and out cycling, German news agency dpa reported.

The local council said that child daycare centers were open, but children weren't being allowed into their outside yards, and the town hall remained open. Traders at the town's market were recommended not to set up stalls.

___

This story corrects the spelling of the police spokesperson to Keip instead of Kiep.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
1 man is dead and 48 are injured after a suspected gas explosion in...
2
Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court
3
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot...
4
Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran...
5
Fans of martial arts legend Bruce Lee fondly remember his life...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top