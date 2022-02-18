German police: Antisemitism one reason man killed own family

The bodies of the man and his wife, both aged 40, and their children aged 10, 8 and 4 were discovered with gunshot wounds at their home in Brandenburg state on Dec. 7, 2021. Prosecutors said at the time that a note also found at the house in the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen indicated the man was afraid a forged coronavirus vaccination certificate would result in their children being taken away.

Germany’s Interior Ministry said in a written reply to Left party lawmaker Petra Pau that investigators found chat messages showing the father believed the state's vaccine campaign was part of a plan “to halve the world population and establish a new world order under Jewish leadership.”