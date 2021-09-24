German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

This time, Merkel's party has struggled to energize its traditional base, which has so far failed to warm to Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

“The key question is whether these voters will overcome the Laschet hurdle and vote for the Union despite Laschet” said Peter Matuschek of the polling company Forsa. “Or will they abstain from the vote or even choose another party.”

The Union bloc will hold its last big rally in Munich, while the Social Democrats are holding an event in the western city of Cologne. The Greens will stage their rally in nearby Duesseldorf.

Climate change has been cited as the most important issue by many in this election. Youth groups plan to stage a large protest outside the chancellery Friday to demand tougher action on climate change.

The economy and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have also played an important role during the campaign.

About 60.4 million Germans are eligible to vote for a new parliament on Sept. 26. The strongest party will seek to form a governing coalition.

Caption An election poster of chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, German Social Democrats (SPD), is pictured in a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 three days before the General election on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Slogan reads: "Who wants Scholz, votes SPD! Chancellor". (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner