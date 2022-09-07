German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

Gorbachev remained enduringly popular in Germany, a contrast with how he was viewed in Russia. As they remembered Gorbachev last week, German leaders pointed to the contrast with today's relations with Russia, which are icy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Germans for too long “overlooked, or perhaps didn't want to believe, that Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin had long since and radically turned away from Gorbachev's aims," Bas said.

“Today, a deep rift gapes between Russia and Europe where, according to Gorbachev's vision, a common European house was supposed to arise with Russia and with a common security architecture,” she added.

“It is Russia that has broken with this spirit under Putin, and that is a tragic mistake."