German parliament halts jobless benefit reform plan

Germany's main center-right opposition bloc objects to the overhaul on the grounds that it would reduce pressure and incentives for people to take available jobs. Scholz's three-party coalition doesn't control a majority in parliament's upper house, which represents Germany's 16 state governments, and regions in which the opposition bloc governs prevented the reform from passing.

The move will send the legislation to a committee whose job is to resolve disputes between parliament's lower and upper houses. It's not clear what compromise might emerge.