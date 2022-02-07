Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

German officials probe hate speech over police killing

Flowers and candles stand in Ulmet, near Kusel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop . German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday. The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and 15 suspects already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)

Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

caption arrowCaption
Flowers and candles stand in Ulmet, near Kusel, Germany, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop . German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday. The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and 15 suspects already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)

Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

Credit: Sebastian Gollnow

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
German authorities say they have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week’s killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators have found nearly 400 cases of online hate speech related to last week's killing of two police officers, a shooting apparently meant to cover up the fact the suspects had been poaching wild animals, authorities said Monday.

The 399 posts included 102 that were “criminally relevant,” and in 15 cases people responsible for them already have been tracked down, officials in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate said.

Last Monday's early-morning shooting on a rural road in western Germany shocked the country. Two men apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached animals in their van, investigators have said. They were arrested hours after the attack.

“We will not accept people downright celebrating the cold-blooded killing of our two police colleagues and mocking the victims,” said the regional government's interior minister, Roger Lewentz.

Late last week, a man was arrested over a video in which a masked speaker called for people to lure police officers onto country tracks to be shot.

caption arrowCaption
Police officers search for traces on the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Police say two officers have been shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany. Police in Kaiserslautern said the shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday. They said that the perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

Police officers search for traces on the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Police say two officers have been shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany. Police in Kaiserslautern said the shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday. They said that the perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

caption arrowCaption
Police officers search for traces on the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Police say two officers have been shot dead while on a routine patrol in western Germany. Police in Kaiserslautern said the shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday. They said that the perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. Police called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: Michael Probst

Credit: Michael Probst

In Other News
1
Olympics Live: Big names out in short track speedskating
2
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
3
European leaders in Moscow, Washington on Ukraine crisis
4
US, EU raise alarm over alleged torture by Ugandan forces
5
Widespread flooding forces Puerto Rico to close schools
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top