German minister says debt won't reach financial crisis level

“If we didn't act, we would have to use much more money, and at the same time squander the future of our country,” Scholz told lawmakers. “Not acting would be much more expensive than acting.”

Scholz noted that Germany's debt load dropped below 60% of gross domestic product last year. “The debt ratio will not rise to the level it did in the last financial crisis,” he added. “Back then, our debt went up to over 80% of economic output; this time, according to current calculations, we will climb to about 75-76% ... and that is a good sign that we will manage to get this debt ratio back down in the coming years.”