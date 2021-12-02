German leaders, in transition, meet to mull virus measures

The proposals on the table include:

1. Restricting access to nonessential stores to people who are either vaccinated or recovered.

2. Closing clubs in regions with high infection rates.

3. Limiting the number of people who can take part in large events, such as soccer matches.

4. Reintroducing limits on how many unvaccinated people can meet in private settings.

5. A requirement for people who work in hospitals and nursing homes to get the COVID-19 shot, with the possibility of a general vaccinate mandate next year.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the minimum of 75% the government is aiming for.

Germany's disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A COVID-19 patient is transported by Bundeswehr medical personnel to an A310 MedEvac aircraft of the German Air Force at Dresden International Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael