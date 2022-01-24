German leaders confer on COVID as omicron infections soar

Germany has seen a string of new infection records over the past two weeks as omicron kicks in. On Monday, the national disease control center said 840.3 new cases per 100,000 residents have been recorded over the past week, and 63,393 cases over the past 24 hours. The health minister has said he expects the numbers to peak in mid-February.

On Jan. 7, Scholz and the governors agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars, and decided to shorten quarantine and self-isolation periods.