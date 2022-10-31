German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

Spokesperson Aimee van Baalen said that “the safety of everyone on our roads, also in the future, is a fundamental motivation for our action” and that protests would be ended as soon as the government acts against a looming “climate collapse.”

Asked about the incident at a previously scheduled news conference, Scholz said: “My appeal can only be that, in all the decisions people make for political demonstrations, they always ensure that they don't contribute to endangering others. And if that is the case here, that is very regrettable.”

“We must accept critical positions and critical protests,” Scholz added, though he noted that the blockades and art stunts “obviously aren't meeting with very widespread applause — they're not getting mine either.”

“I think there are other ways in which people can expression their opinion, and perhaps a bit of creativity would be useful,” the chancellor added.