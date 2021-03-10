German lawmakers seek to grill Merkel over Wirecard scandal

Merkel will face questions about her lobbying for Wirecard’s entry into the Chinese market during a 2019 trip to China.

Toncar said Scholz, who has pledged to reform Germany's financial supervisory agency, BaFin, should publicly apologize to Financial Times journalist Dan McCrum, who played a key role in exposing the company's questionable accounting but himself was investigated on suspicion of violating securities laws until prosecutors dropped the probe.

Left Party lawmaker Fabio De Masi said the government also faces questions over the involvement of former Austrian and German intelligence officials in the case.

The fugitive former chief operating officer of Wirecard, Jan Marsalek, was reported to have been an informant for Austrian intelligence agency BVT and may have received help from former spies in fleeing to Belarus.

Interpol issued a so-called red notice for Marsalek last year on allegations of “violations of the German duty on securities act and the securities trading act, criminal breach of trust (and) especially serious case of fraud.”

The logo of payment company Wirecard is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrives for a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany.